TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Capital Park All-Stars run at a Dizzy Dean World Series title ended Monday, with the guys finishing third in the 14 Year Old age division.

Capital Park fell into the losers bracket Sunday. They lost a heartbreaker on Monday, 12 to 11 to the Greenleaf All-Stars, ending their run.

Capital Park did receive the Sportsmanship Award for the tournament.