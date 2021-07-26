Boys and girls football camps bring fitting end to 2nd annual James Coleman Community Giveback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The second and final day of the James Coleman Community Giveback Weekend wrapped up late Sunday morning with a boys and girls football camp at FAMU DR-S high school. Giving the youth of Tallahassee a reason to get out of the house and play some football alongside some of the best talents the Capital City has ever produced.

For James, this camp marks a second consecutive year of progress in his hopes of building the next leaders in Tallahassee and beyond. Playing for Florida State opened his eyes to the possibility of becoming a mentor for those who want to see their communities thrive. Which ultimately led him to team up with former friends and teammates to put on a weekend solely focused on giving young kids the tools to make a difference in the lives of others. And that’s simply what Coleman is hoping each kid takes away from this experience.

“I wanted to come back, be able to show the community exactly what I did and how I got to be able to have the influence and impact that I have," Coleman told ABC 27. "And do it with some friends. Some guys that I played with in college. Some guys I played with at the prep level and also some of the guys who are doing it at a high level currently. So I’m extremely blessed and hopefully, these guys are going to remember learning something from this for the rest of their lives.”

For more information on how you can get involved with his Mentors for the Kids Foundation then click this link.