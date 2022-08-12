Blazer Athletics to have beer sales at select home events

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta State Director of Athletics Herb Reinhard announced the launch of a beer sales program at select events for 2022-23.

This events will include volleyball, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and select women's soccer matches.

Valdosta State will follow the Southeastern Conference guidelines pertaining to alcohol sales to include the following:

Alcohol beverages are only available to fans aged 21 and above.

Each transaction requires a valid government-issued ID.

Identification check is required at all points of sale.

Enforced limit of two beverages per transaction, per person.

Sales begin once the gates open at the select venues, 1-hour before the announced start time.

Sales will end at designated times:

Men's Basketball – Second half, 12-minute Media Timeout Women's Basketball – End of the third (3) quarter Baseball – End of the top of the seventh (7) inning Softball – End of the top of the fifth (5) inning Volleyball and Soccer – No later than when 75% of the event's regulation length competition is scheduled to be completed

All beer and hard seltzer will be served in cups and cups will NOT be allowed to be taken out of the athletic venue.

"Safety and promoting responsible behavior are the top priority with this pilot program," VSU Athletics said in a release. "Underage drinking is strictly prohibited and no sales will be made to visibly intoxicated individuals."