Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

Greg M. Cooper/AP
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 15:21:44-05

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin say the Bills safety is back in Buffalo in an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he’s made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning and flown to Buffalo, where Dr. William Knight said he was "doing well.”

Hamlin’s return comes a day after he cheered on the Bills from his hospital bed during their 35-23 win over the New England Patriots. The game proved to be a cathartic outpouring of support for the Bills and Hamlin.

