Battle of the Alumni basketball game hopes to showcase role models for Tallahassee youth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the second year in a row alumni from Godby, Leon, Lincoln and Rickards high school all laced up the sneaks and hit the hardwood to renew some old rivalries. But also share an important message.

The Battle of the Alumni showcased some of the best basketball talent that has gone through Tallahassee and moved on to play at either the college level or professionally. But behind the old school rivalries and competitive spirit was a message event organizer Kyle Kincey hoped to spread to everyone in attendance.

Serving the youth in the Tallahassee community is the number one reason why he puts on this event. Having role models that kids can look up to come back and play the game that once brought them all together is a 'win-win' for everybody involved.

“What we do is we already have kids that are apart of the better youth family that come out to these events that talk to us and talk to the players and reach out to us. That’s what it’s all about. You know for the older guys it gives them a good time. A lot of these guys haven’t seen each other since the last event or since high school," Kincey told ABC 27.

"Whenever you play on a team you build a bond with someone. So the opportunity to see someone again and still give these kids a chance to have somebody that’s done what they want to do," he adds.

