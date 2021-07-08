Watch
Atlanta Motor Speedway plans resurfacing of patched-up track

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - Martin Truex Jr. drives leads during a NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., in this Saturday, March 20, 2021, file photo. After putting off the inevitable project as long as possible, Atlanta Motor Speedway officials, including track president Brandon Hutchinson, on Tuesday, July 6, announced plans to resurface the worn-out track following Sunday's NASCAR race. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 17:25:41-04

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Motor Speedway's 24-year-old track surface is finally due to be repaved. Sunday's NASCAR race will be the final event on the old, battered surface.

A resurfacing project will begin immediately and will be complete in time for the facility's 2022 spring race on the NASCAR Cup circuit.

The makeover will include a reprofile, with 28-degree banking on the turns replacing the 24-degree banking.

The decision comes in the year the facility is hosting two NASCAR events for the first time since 2010. The move reflects a commitment to again have two events in 2022. Officials did not seek input from NASCAR drivers.

