Atlanta Braves draft Thomasville native Hurston Waldrep in first round

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Sunday saw a dream night for former Thomasville pitcher Hurston Waldrep, who was drafted in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Atlanta Braves selected Waldrep with the 24th overall pick, meaning the Rose City native gets to remain in the peach state.

Hurston Waldrep was one of the best college arms all season long. The Thomasville native was 10-3 with the Florida Gators this past spring, and he was a weekend starter who finished with nearly 160 strikeouts.

Waldrep has a big arm, and now he will look to help one of the best teams in all of baseball.