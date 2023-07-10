Watch Now
Atlanta Braves draft Thomasville native Hurston Waldrep in first round

Sunday saw a dream night for former Thomasville pitcher Hurston Waldrep as he was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the 2023 MLB First Year Player Draft with the No. 24 overall selection. Waldrep pitched for the Florida Gators during the 2023 college baseball season.
Posted at 12:10 AM, Jul 10, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Sunday saw a dream night for former Thomasville pitcher Hurston Waldrep, who was drafted in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Atlanta Braves selected Waldrep with the 24th overall pick, meaning the Rose City native gets to remain in the peach state.

Hurston Waldrep was one of the best college arms all season long. The Thomasville native was 10-3 with the Florida Gators this past spring, and he was a weekend starter who finished with nearly 160 strikeouts.

Waldrep has a big arm, and now he will look to help one of the best teams in all of baseball.

