ASG Soccer looks to bring national title home to the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's ASG soccer is a self proclaimed complete team, and they're gearing up to take on the country's best.

"We're strong, we're fast, technical, I mean, we have everything to offer," said Andrew Lopez, who players on the team.

The '07 boys are one of the best U16 teams in the nation, and they plan to showcase that at the U.S. Club Soccer National Cup Finals.

"36-3-3, we did great in Regionals, confidence you know is at an all-time high," said Josh Ryland de Kloet. "We've been playing against older teams, looking good, so I'm confident, I think we can do really good up there."

This team is also hungry. After falling a game shy of Nationals a year ago, they have been determined to make this moment happen.

"We thought we belonged there, and we weren't sure because that was the first year we had ever been to a Regional," said coach Arne de Kloet. "This year the first team we played was the team we lost to last year. When we came out and ended up winning that game 1-0, I think that really set the tone and we felt like we have this."

A chance they now have, and they are ready to take advantage of.

"Just going to Nationals and playing in Colorado, playing with my friends, that we've all been since we were little kids," said Lopez. "I mean if we won this, it would be like a step for our lives and stuff."

"I told them this is a once in a lifetime opportunity," added coach de Kloet. "Most kids never get this opportunity to go out and do this, and you know it might be the last chance they get to play for a national championship, so take advantage of it."

The chance of a lifetime, and one these boy plan to cherish for a long, long time.

