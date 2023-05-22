ASG Soccer hosts annual Capital Cup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Inside the capital city, it was a busy weekend for ASG Soccer as they hosted their now annual Capital Cup, which is the largest youth soccer tournament in Tallahassee.

164 teams were on hand, more than 20 clubs, all competing against some really good competition, while growing together.

Overall, this tournament eyes teams, looking to close another soccer season strong, which is vital according to ASG Soccer President Andy Warner.

"Part of being on a team is the bonding and the friendships and this tournament is basically for a lot of teams, the last time the team in total is going to be together," said Warner. With competitive teams and tryouts, your players move in and out so it's really the last official game of the 22-23 season, and new teams form for the following year so it is really a celebration."

A three day long celebration for many of these teams and we saw a lot of good action on the pitch.