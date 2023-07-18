Arena Football League team set to play in Tallahassee

(WTXL) — The Arena Football League (AFL) is scheduled to relaunch in 2024 and Tallahassee is set to have a team.

The league announced Tuesday that Tallahassee is one of 16 regions in the United States that will have an AFL team for the league's 2024 season.

Boise, California, Oregon, Washington, Austin, Colorado, St. Louis, West Texas, Chicago, Ohio, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Louisiana, Orlando and Tennessee are also set to have teams.

A home venue for the AFL team in Tallahassee has not been revealed.

The Arena Football League announced in February that it had new ownership and planned to relaunch the league in 2024.

The league folded in 2019, but new ownership purchased the assets of the Arena Football League in January 2022.

Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and south Florida are cities and regions in Florida that previously had AFL teams in the league's history, which dates back to the mid-1980s.