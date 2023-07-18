Watch Now
Arena Football League team set to play in Tallahassee

Capital city one of 16 regions to get a team in 2024
The extra point ball by the Dallas Desperados stops in the net during the first quarter against the Utah Blaze in an arena football game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2006, in Salt Lake City. The Blaze is the newest franchise of the 20-year-old league. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 15:26:04-04

(WTXL) — The Arena Football League (AFL) is scheduled to relaunch in 2024 and Tallahassee is set to have a team.

The league announced Tuesday that Tallahassee is one of 16 regions in the United States that will have an AFL team for the league's 2024 season.

Boise, California, Oregon, Washington, Austin, Colorado, St. Louis, West Texas, Chicago, Ohio, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Louisiana, Orlando and Tennessee are also set to have teams.

A home venue for the AFL team in Tallahassee has not been revealed.

The Arena Football League announced in February that it had new ownership and planned to relaunch the league in 2024.

The league folded in 2019, but new ownership purchased the assets of the Arena Football League in January 2022.

Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville and south Florida are cities and regions in Florida that previously had AFL teams in the league's history, which dates back to the mid-1980s.

