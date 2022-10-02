Watch Now
Sports

Actions

AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

Bills Dolphins Football
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )
Bills Dolphins Football
Dolphins Bengals Football
Posted at 8:43 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 20:43:47-04

(AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last Sunday.

The person confirmed the firing on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to that game is ongoing.

The NFLPA is exercising its right to terminate the UNC directly involved in the decision to clear Tagovailoa, who sustained a concussion following a frightening hit just four days later at Cincinnati on Thursday night.

It's unclear whether the injuries are related.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming