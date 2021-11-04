AP Source: Giants C Buster Posey will announce retirement

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey plans to announce his retirement Thursday.

The Giants said last month that they would exercise Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wanted to keep playing after a stellar year.

Posey helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012.

The catcher also played for the Florida State Seminoles from 2006 to 2008 before being drafted 5th overall in the 2008 MLB Draft to the San Francisco Giants.