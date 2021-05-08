Watch
Allgaier beats teammate at Darlington; Earnhardt paces field

Terry Renna/AP
Justin Allgaier drives on track during the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. Allgaier won the race. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Posted at 6:33 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 18:33:53-04

Justin Allgaier held off JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Allgaier didn't move in front until the final 10 laps when he passed Berry for the lead. Then Allgaier prevailed in a final, two-lap shootout following the race's eighth and final caution.

Allgaier took the outside line, moved past Berry and held on to win for the second time this season and his 16th time in the Xfinity Series.

Their team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove the pace car to start the race. And Allgaier’s Chevrolet featured a paint scheme driven by the late Dale Earnhardt in the 2000 Daytona 500.

