Alice Sims hosts second track & field invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Florida State track star, champion and Hall of Famer Alice Sims hosted her second track and field invitational on Saturday.

Overall, it was a day that saw more than 300 athletes from ages four to eighteen, compete for hardware inside the facility at Florida High. For Sims, it's all about growing the sport inside the Big Bend. There were former Olympians on hand, giving back and teaching the next generation, and for Sims, hosting this meet will continue to be special.

"Track and field is my heart, I know what it did for me as a young girl in elementary school, running track, it gave me so many values, it helped me to be the person that I am," said Sims. "What these kids can get out of today is, whenever you put your heart, your mind and your soul towards something that you want to accomplish, you can do it. You have got to persevere and that is what track and field is all about, you are out there running by yourself, but the thing about it is, as long as you give your best, as long as you finish and finish strong, you are successful."

Wise words from one of the best to ever do it, and the hope is that this invitational will continue to grow, every single year.