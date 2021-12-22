Academy Sports + Outdoors teams up with current and former Seminoles, Tallahassee PAL to give back

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The holiday spirit is all around us, and for 20 kids in Tallahassee, the spirit of giving was on full display Tuesday.

Academy Sports + Outdoors teamed with current Florida State Seminole Amari Gainer, former Nole Pat Watkins, and the Tallahassee Police Athletic League to grant a shopping spree for those 20 kids, a day they won't forget anytime soon.

"Just to have them receive gifts for Christmas in December, it's a wonderful time of the year," said Gainer. "It feels great to give back."

For 20 Tallahassee kids, Tuesday was all about receiving.

"I got selected for my love of football and my academic success," said 11-year-old Amare Lewis.

"I'm on varsity basketball, and I get to get my team shoe here," said Nia Bowen of what she chose to buy. "It's great for Christmas."

Thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors, each child got $100 to get whatever they wanted.

"I picked out some slides, a few wrist bands," said Lewis. "I know a lot of kids can't really afford some stuff like this, so it really means a lot for them to help me pick out things like this."

"These kids are really great kids, they're not only good in school but generally good people," said Watkins. "Whenever you're dealing with people like that, it's always easy to be involved."

Local guys helping local kids.

"Chiles and Lincoln going back and giving back as one Nole family," said Gainer.

That's what the holiday spirit is all about.