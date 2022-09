Threat of Hurricane Ian moves high school football games

(WTXL) — Multiple high school football games in south Georgia and Florida's Big Bend were moved from Friday to either Tuesday or Wednesday to avoid inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian.

SCORES

WEDNESDAY

AT NORTH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN 58, MACLAY 7 - Final

AT THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL 48, VETERANS 21 - Final

AT COLQUITT COUNTY 30, LINCOLN 7 - Final

AT CAIRO 34, SHAW 0 - Final

AT BERRIEN 42, JEFF DAVIS 24 - Final

THOMASVILLE 25, AT MONROE 14 - Final

MITCHELL COUNTY 26, AT TERRELL COUNTY 22 - Final

AT COOK 13, SUMTER COUNTY 7 - Final

AT LANIER COUNTY 21, PELHAM 14 - Final

SEMINOLE COUNTY AT BACONTON CHARTER - No score reported

TUESDAY

AUCILLA CHRISTIAN 33, AT FRANKLIN COUNTY 7 - Final