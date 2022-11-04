Thomas County Central look to cap off perfect regular season with a Region title

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A win away from a Region title, is a pretty good spot to be in, and that's reality for Thomas County Central.

"We knew we had a talented team, and we knew we had a team that was working hard, so we knew we had a shot," said head coach Justin Rogers. "They just kept getting better and better. We played two really hard games, and now here's our third one, but we have ourselves in a good position."}

The Jackets moved from AAAA to AAAAAA this fall, and the question of could they compete has been answered. They're 9-0 heading into tomorrow's season finale with Northside, and winner takes the Region 1 crown.

For this team, it's the result of a lot of hard work, and it's obviously paying off.

"You have to give credit to them. They bought in," he said of his players. "They were hungry, wanting to get better. We have a great staff, and they allowed this staff to coach, push and mold them hard. It wasn't easy. They responded unbelievably, so hats off to them. The players are the ones that are doing it, and we're just enjoying the ride."

That game set for Friday night at 7:30 at Northside Warner Robins.