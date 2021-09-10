St. John Paul II ready for rivalry week against Maclay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is a full slate of high school football games on tap for Friday night, including Maclay at St. John Paul II. The Panthers of St. John Paul II are coming off an interesting week last week, as their opponent forfeited in the second quarter. The Panther didn't get to play a full game.

Head coach Ed Hill said his team is obviously hungry, and when you add in the fact the Marauders are a rival? Friday night just got a little more special.

"Any big game you don't want to lose focus of the job, and the job is to go out and execute," he said. "Dot all of our "I's" and cross all of our "T's." That's where we are. We just want to be able to execute and get first downs and get in the end zone. That's where we are and we don't want to lose focus of that with everything else going on.

That game set for a 7:00 kick at St. John Paul II.