Lincoln High School football ready for regional quarterfinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High school football teams in the big bend and south Georgia begin their run to a state title this week as the postseason officially begins.

The Lincoln Trojans made the cut in Class 6A, and will travel face Gainesville on the road in their regional quarterfinal contest. Lincoln is on a six game win streak. They're playing good football at the time you want to playing it, and they're ready to make a lot of noise in the postseason.

"Just enjoying the fact that we're in the playoffs," said head coach Jimmie Tyson upon hearing their name released in the bracket Sunday night. "We've had a really good season. We went through adversity, the highs and the lows, and now we're starting the second season and we're excited about it. We have to play team football. We have to not make mistakes, those little things, and basically play our brand of football."

Friday's game is at Gainesville High School, and kick-off is at 7:30.

