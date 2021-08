Posted at 11:36 PM, Aug 21, 2021

WTXL — GHSA AAAAAAA

Walton 34, Lowndes 28 AAAAAA

Warner Robbins 48, Valdosta 20 Public-A

Clinch County 0, Macon County 26 FHSAA (preseason)

Life Christian Academy 22, Godby 16

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.