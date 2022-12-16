Grace Christian's Kevin Brooks wins Friday Night Overtime Play of the Year

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Grace Christian Academy's Kevin Brooks' circus catch won this year's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Year. Brooks received nearly 24,000 votes to top Florida High and Lincoln to take home the honor.

Brooks was one of eleven Play of the Week winners this year, voted on by fans. Those eleven plays went head to head for five weeks until a winner was decided. Over the first four weeks, Brooks finished first or second each week, receiving a total of 28,218 votes.

In the final week of voting for Play of the Year, 42,809 votes were cast, with Brooks taking 23,963 of those votes.