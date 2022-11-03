Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: Tremaine Hughes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — St. John Paul II's Tremaine Hughes won this week's Play of the Week after a scrambling sideline to sideline run. The snap was dropped, but the quarterback picked it up, ran to one sideline, realized that wouldn't work, warded off the defense, then headed to the other sideline before being pushed out around the twenty.

A thirty yard pick-up really closer to around 100 yards, but it looked good though, and Panther Nation agreed, voting Hughes this week's Play of the Week.

"Plays like that, there's not a lot of thought that goes into it. It's a lot more instinct," he said Thursday. "Playing the game as long as I have been playing, sometimes you have to make a play. When I came back around, and I saw Jayden Walden and those other guys turned around ready to block for me, I knew I had to finish the play. Brick by brick, we're strong. Panther Nation. Let's ride."

We'll unveil our 11th, and final, group of Play of the Week nominees Sunday night. A winner will be unveiled next Thursday, and then Play of the Year voting starts.