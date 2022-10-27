Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: TJ Thomas' stiff arm, toe tapping touchdown

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Brookwood's TJ Thomas was voted this week's Play of the Week, which is sponsored by Awards4U. After taking the handoff from his quarterback, he was able to ward off a Tiftarea defender with the stiff arm, then tip toed the sideline in for the touchdown.

Thomas told us he practices that stiff arm in practice to get it to perfection, and it shows. While he is working hard, this Warrior fan base working just as, beating out plays from Colquitt County and Munroe for bragging rights this week and voting to win Thomas this week's Play of the Week.

"I didn't really plan for it, I just saw him one on one, so I said I have to make him miss somehow," he said. "I saw the sideline, so I work on toe taps a lot, toeing the line, so I said I should be able to do this no problem, get in the end zone and score. I appreciate their support, and they support me a lot."

Three more plays will be unveiled Sunday night for this upcoming week's Play of the Week.