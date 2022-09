TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our first Play of the Week Winner of the year is a touchdown catch from Lincoln's Mekhi Maddox, and it was his first touchdown as a varsity player.

Ayden Fryar threw the absolute dime, which Maddox hauled in and held on to for the score.

Just over 9,000 votes were cast this week, with Lincoln grabbing 4,800 of those, beating out Leon and Rickards for the top spot.