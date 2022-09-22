Watch Now
Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: Leon Washington's touchdown

Sponsored by: Awards4U
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — North Florida Christian's Leon Washington got some love for his teammates Thursday, as he's this week's Play of the Week, which is sponsored by Awards4U.

Washington dodged not one, not two, but three Taylor County defenders for the touchdown in last week's win over the Bulldogs, a win that kept the Eagles undefeated on the year.

A win in the record column, and a win for Washington, as Eagle Nation showed up to vote him our Play of the Week.

"This is a team win for sure. I know it's in my name, but we all really deserve this," he said. "It's not really a team, we're more of a family. Eagle Nation, I just love it here. I'd like to say thank you and I'd like to thank my linemen, my quarterback, my coaches and God. It means a lot."

