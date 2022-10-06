Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: Kevin Brooks' catch

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Kevin Brooks, that's what he goes by, and with catches like he made against Harvester Christian, we will call him whatever he wants!

The Grace Christian senior had a juggling circus catch last week which won him this week's Play of the Week.

Brooks and Grace, won big this week, and in their first season of 11-man football, they are trying to leave their mark. With catches like that, they're well on their way.

"I saw the ball coming and I hit it in the air one time," he said of the catch. "I lost it for a while, and then it hit my hand again and I was able to come down with it and catch it real quick. We kind of were even with them and it was right before halftime, and if we scored there it would have been big for the team, so I knew I kind of had to catch it there. I just appreciate everybody voting for me. Thanks for all the Grace people and all the people who just voted for me because they knew me and saw me, so I just appreciate it."