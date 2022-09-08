Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: Jayden Alston's touchdown run

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville High's Jayden Alston is this week's Play of the Week winner.

The 80 yard touchdown run, that saw Alston go untouched to the house, was his first ever touchdown as a varsity athlete, and it was a touchdown that helped the Dogs to a win over Cairo.

The Bulldog faithful, leading him to the runaway win, and now Alston is this week's Play of the Week.

"With the blocking we had, they made it possible for me to go score," he said. "It was good with everybody celebrating and stuff, it was really nice. It was very grateful to be able to do all that, and everybody supports no matter what happens."