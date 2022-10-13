Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: Donovan Barnes' spin move

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida High's Donovan Barnes ran away with the competition this week, or should be say, he spun right out of it. The touchdown from Friday's win over Munroe won this week's Play of the Week.

Barnes threw on the spin cycle, helping to keep the Seminoles undefeated on the year, and the play itself, well, he said he spoke it into existence earlier that day.

"My teammates, they were like, oh I'm going to hit this move, and I happened to do it at that moment," he laughed. "I told you all I was going to do it, and it happened! I got the ball, saw the moment come, and I had to make a play, had to get the touchdown. When we have a lot of playmakers and everybody is out there making plays and having fun, seeing a smile on everybody's faces, it makes me smile too. I appreciate everyone that voted for me, and the support is very real, and we all love it, so keep it going."

Three more plays will be unveiled for Play of the Week on Sunday night. If you want your favorite play to win, you have to cast your vote.