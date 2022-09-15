Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: Destin Moore's 93 yard touchdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brookwood's Destin Moore is this week's Play of the Week winner. On Friday, the Warrior senior made the catch and took it to the house for a 93-yard touchdown.

It was a big score, and a big win for Destin, as he beat out plays from Florida High and Saint John Paul II to become this week's Play of the Week.

"Once I got past the first guy, there was a lot of grass, and I just knew to keep going until I got there," he said. "I run track, and I have to run the 100M all the time, so it was the same thing. I knew I had to get to the finish line. The Warrior family, they're really tight knit and they care about their players a lot. I just want to thank everyone that voted and I really appreciate it."