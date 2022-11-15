Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: Christian Sims' touchdown run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Godby High School's Christian Sims is last week's Play of the Week winner. Hurricane Nicole forced the late announcement of this one, but Sims is our 11th and final Play of the Week of the season. The Cougar Sophomore quarterback, took things into his own hands against Milton, making all the defenders miss on his way in for the 35-yard touchdown, and making things happen is something he loves to do.

"When I see too much space, I already know I'm going to score, so it's like, I knew I was going to get in the end zone," he said. "They called a goal ball play on the 35 yard line, and I just took it and ran it. It's fun, because I love making them look bad on videos. Thank you all for voting for me!"

Play of the Year voting begins now, where every week, plays will be whittled down until we have one play standing. This week, we go from eleven plays to nine, and to vote, click here.

