Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: Chiles' Ryan Sumner's juggling touchdown catch

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Chile High School's Ryan Sumner is this week's Play of the Week winner, as his juggling touchdown catch -- captured the most votes this week.

He said the ball bounced off his hands, so naturally he used his legs to complete the catch. He said he knew he had to make the grab, and he did. The Timberwolf faithful liked the effort, and showed up to vote Sumner this week's Play of the Week.

"It was a great moment, and I was definitely happy to make it, and get us on the scoreboard and Jaylin Jones the rest of the night played great too," he said. "When I first voted and saw about it, it was like 8% to 52%, and then I posted about it and it was great we were able to come back. the student section is great, the energy is great. It's just awesome to be here."

We'll unveil three more plays for next week's play of the week, and you have to vote if you want your favorite play to win.