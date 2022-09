(WTXL) — High school football student-athletes from Thomasville, Maclay and Brooks County made the list for this week's ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week nominees.

Watch the video with this story to view the plays.

Voting for the play of the week begins Sunday, Sept. 4 and concludes Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

You may vote as many times as you want.

The week's winner will be announced Thursday, Sept. 8.