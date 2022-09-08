Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: St. John Paul II vs. Maclay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two schools, from one city, with the same goal.

Both Maclay and Saint John Paul II are talented football teams. The Marauders have a new head coach, while the Panthers boast a lot of veteran leaders who are looking to go the distance. They'll face each other Friday night, and with both teams in the newly created Class 1 Suburban, this game means a lot as far as rankings go.

Both teams are led by dynamic quarterbacks who aren't afraid to sling the football, and both Maclay head coach Jason Cauley and Panther head man Ed Hill, aren't afraid to praise each other's offenses.

"If you're going to beat a team like JP2, you're going to have to score points," said Cauley. "You're going to try and make them have mistakes, and capitalize off that. We're going to have to play a mistake free game and hope they do have mistakes."

"They're technical at everything they do," added Hill. "That's one of the things we like and we want to see. We want to make our DB's better, we want to make our cornerbacks and our safeties better."

The Panthers look to stay undefeated, while the Marauders look to build off a big win last week, and both are ready for what should be a fun match-up Friday night.

"We're going to try and do what we do," said Cauley. "By now, people know what we're going to do, and coach Hill knows what we're going to do, and we know what he likes to do, and we'll see how everything holds up."

"We have to go out and play football.," added Hill. "It's on their home turf this year, and I know they look back at those points that were put up last year and they want to match that. This team is one a mission, and I think that Friday night we're going to show that we're still focused on our mission."

Friday night's game is set for a 7:30 kick at Maclay.