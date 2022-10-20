Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: North Florida Christian vs. Wakulla

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The North Florida Christian football team is on a roll, sitting at 8-0 on the year, while down in Crawfordville, Wakulla is 7-1. There are two teams that are ready for big postseasons, and they have a good test coming this Friday night when they face each other.

Both teams with talent on both sides of the football, as NFC head coach Brent Hill notes the War Eagles balanced offense and that big offensive line. For Wakulla's Scott Klees, what jumps out at him is the Eagles stout defense, which has given up just 34 points all year.

"It'll be a good environment. It'll be a packed house. It'll be a fun game, it really will be," said Hill. "We'll have two football teams showing up on Friday at Wakulla and it should be well worth the money."

"You don't want to lose to anybody," added Klees. "You always want to take each game step by step. We're going to prepare to be the best we can be on Friday night."

NFC looks to stay perfect, something they promise they're not talking about, while Wakulla wants to be the one to give the Eagles their first loss. Both programs know the winner of this game will be the team that has the least mistakes.

"We know we're going to have to focus on Wakulla some, but at the end of the day, it still comes down to us," said Hill. "We can't turn the ball over. We have to execute."

"We have to hang on to the ball, we have to play good defense, sound defense, being at the right place at the right time and not blow any coverages," said Klees. "Offensively, we have to be physical on our side of the ball. We have to be able to run the ball, as well as throw it."

Friday night's match-up kicks at 7:00 in Crawfordville.