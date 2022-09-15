Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: North Florida Christian vs. Taylor County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There aren't too many undefeated teams left as we enter week four of the high school football season in the state of Florida. North Florida Christian is one of those teams, and their opponent this week? Taylor County, who was 2-0 before falling at Florida High last week.

Two good teams, one looking to stay perfect while the other is looking to rebound. NFC at Taylor County, it's our Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week.

For the Bulldogs, it's a chance to grow and learn from their loss last week, and to do so at home. For North Florida Christian, it's their first game on the road this season, but head coach Brent Hill hopes their veteran leadership guides them away from home.

"They like to bring pressure and they're going to run the football," he said. "That's what their identity is, and then they'll catch you off guard throwing the ball."

"It's definitely going to come down to four quarters of football and our kids understand that," added Taylor County's Eddie Metcalf.

Last year, this game went into overtime, and both head coaches expect another tough battle this year. They agree it will be a physical contest, and the team that makes the least mistakes will probably come out on top.

"It's going to be a hardnosed game, and it'll be at their place," said Hill. "I want to see what we do this week."

"They're a well coached football team. They're very disciplined and they're not going to quit," said Metcalf. "They're undefeated right now, and they've beaten good football teams, and we'll wait and see how we stack up."

Friday night's Game of the Week kicks at 7:30 in Perry.