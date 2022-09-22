Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Madison County vs. Florida High

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Madison County and Florida High are two Big Bend football teams synonymous with deep play-off runs. The Cowboys are winners of four state titles in the last five years, while Florida High has made four trips to the final four in the past six seasons with one state runner-up finish.

There are two dominant programs, and they will face off against each other Friday night in our Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week.

"I think they've outscored their opponents like 240 to 15 or whatever it is," said Madison County head coach Price Harris. "They're a really good football team. Maybe we can slow them down a little bit and maybe we can put a couple points up on the board."

"Defensively they get after it," added Florida High head coach Jarrod Hickman. "You just have to do a really good job and be sound with the things you want to do and don't give them any easy opportunities"

For the Seminoles, it's the same coaching staff that's been the driving force behind this program for nearly two decades. For the Cowboys, it's a new era in Boot Hill, with alum Harris taking over the reigns.

The standard though is unchanged, and these two respect each other's tradition. Madison County is 2-2 on the year, while the Seminoles are a perfect 4-0. In this match-up, the Cowboys have won five of the last six, and both teams expect to be tested come Friday night.

"It doesn't matter what it is, if it's tiddlywinks they want to win," said Harris. "That's what makes Madison so great, so we're going to get after it and give them our best shot."

"For our guys, it's about making sure we are one week better than we were a week ago, no matter who the opponent is," said Hickman. "This is certainly one that our guys are familiar with and so they understand what it's going to take."

Friday night's match-up kicks at 7:30 at Florida High.