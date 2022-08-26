Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Lincoln vs. Godby

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It is week number one of the season for high school football teams in the state of Florida, and what better way to kick things off than a battle of two legendary Leon County programs?

The Godby Cougars host Lincoln this Friday night, and these programs share seven state titles. Both have reached the pinnacle of high school football.

"Our kids are no stranger to each other," said Godby head coach DeMario Jones. "There are some coaches over there that used to be here, and vice versa. Come Friday night, it'll be time to play, and somebody is going to win and somebody is going to lose. I just hope the work we've done has put us in the situation to be successful."

"A lot of tradition into this game, that's why we moved it to the last game of the season to the first," added Lincoln's Jimmie Tyson. "We jump right into it. They're a good program and we want to battle for city champs out of the gate."

Heading into 2022, Lincoln enters this season with a new quarterback, but with lots of depth. Tyson looks to build off the Trojans big preseason win over a good Niceville squad.

The Cougars have a lot of fresh faces on this team, including Jones, but he's no stranger to big games. Coach was at Valdosta High School for several years.

Friday night's game adds a new chapter in this rivalry, and it's one these coaches are excited to add to.

"Obviously you'll have to go out and play as mistake free as possible and limit your turnovers," said Jones. "When the ball is snapped, you'll have to play ball. It's going to take us being at our best because Lincoln is pretty good."

"It's going to be a tough game, but we're going to fight hard and do our best to slow down our offense," said Tyson. "Their quarterback is special so we'll have to bring our A-game."

Godby and Lincoln gets underway at 7:00 Friday night at Gene Cox Stadium.