Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Crisp County vs. Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — This year's Thomasville High School football team will forever be known as the team that won the program's 31st region championship. With their win over Dougherty last week, the Dogs captured the AAA Region 1 title, and now, with just one game to go on their regular season slate, they're looking to finish strong.

Not bad for a group that started this season with a young team, a new head coach, and one who lost three of their first four games.

The Bulldogs are riding a five game win streak heading into Friday's season finale against Crisp County, and head coach Jonathan DeLay said one they had to understand was that they needed to learn and grow with each other. That tough start let them do that. He said this team never doubted the plan. They came to work every day, and now you're seeing the result of that hard work.

"I got a great group of guys who are a great team that also has some great players on it," he said. "They know their roles, and they're okay with their roles and they do their roles to the best of their ability. No one guy is more important than the other. Everybody is working towards the same goal. We have such an inward focus on ourselves that it's about the 95 kids in that room and the coaches around them all striving for that goal, and that goal is to be 1-0 at the end of each week. If we can do that six more times, we've reached our ultimate goal."

Coach and the Dogs said they intend to treat Friday's game against Crisp like a play-off game, and they're ready to keep this train rolling. Crisp County at Thomasville, it's our Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week, and it kicks off at 8:00 Friday night.