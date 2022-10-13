Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Brooks County vs. Early County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — When the Brooks County Trojans take the field Friday night, it'll be two days shy of one month since they played.

A cancellation backed by two bye weeks put the Trojans in a weird spot, so if there's one team that's ready to play, it'd the boys from Quitman. They've got a big one too, as this football team is on the road at undefeated Early County.

Brooks County is on a mission to repeat at A state champs. Early County is also classified as an A football team, but with the split in classification, the Trojans are Division I, while the Bobcats fall under Division II.

This game is still a tough test, and a good measuring stick. Brooks County has won 12 straight in this rivalry, but it's the pairs first match-up since 2019. With a month of rest, the Trojans are not buying in to the history and the stats. They're just ready to suit up, and finally hit someone other than themselves.

"If we don't get to play Friday, I'm going to have to check into rehab," joked Brooks County head coach Maurice Freeman. "It'll be 28 days come Friday since we've had a ballgame. We don't even know what night lights look like anymore on a game field, so we need this game in a bad way man. They are number one in that category, and they've already won the Region over there. They're ready to play 7-0 and they're high. Listen. It's time to play the spoiler. We're healthy and we're rearing to go, so let's do your job."

The 4-1 Brooks County Trojans at undefeated Early County. It's our Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week. Kick-off is set for Friday night at 7:30.