Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Bainbridge vs. Thomas County Central

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas County Central and Bainbridge match-up has been very one sided over the past decade. The Bearcats, have won seven of the last ten in the rivalry, and have won five straight, but with a 2-0 start, Central is riding high and ready to snap that losing streak.

The Bearcats are 1-1 on the year after opening up with a tough Cedar Grove squad. They topped Coffee last week, and look to keep that momentum going into Friday's match-up at the Jackets Nest.

"We take this one just a little bit more serious than all the rest of them I guess because of the rivalry," said Bainbridge head coach Jeff Littleton. "We've been playing them for so long and it's always been a close game."

For Central, it's keeping with what they're doing. The Jackets have put up 81 points in their two wins, and given up just a touchdown.

"Both of them are on Highway 84, so this is our third one," said Jackets' head coach Justin Rogers. "We've had to battle Cairo, we've had to battle Thomasville, local rivalries, so Bainbridge is no different. They're right there in that same class with those teams."

For both Littleton, and Rogers, all bets are off in a game like this. It's a rivalry, and both programs expect each others best, and they know that's what they'll get.

"We know that they're going to give us their best effort this year," said Littleton. "They're 2-0, haven't even been close on any of their games, we know they're rolling."

"These guys know each other, they've grown up around each other, been to a lot of different functions as little kids and things," added Rogers. "There's no doubt, it adds a little bit more to this game being a south Georgia team like Bainbridge."

Bainbridge at Thomas County Central, our Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. at the Jackets Nest in Thomasville.