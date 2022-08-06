Friday Night Overtime Camp chat: Rickards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rickards head football coach Quintin Lewis is not shy about his excitement for this year's football team. He said this Raider squad has the potential to be one of his better teams, both athletic wise and discipline wise.

The Raiders look to replace Michael Townsend at quarterback, but coach says Ja'kari Winters has stepped right in to that role.

The big thing for this offense?

The return of receiver Rico Watkins, who's committed to UMass.

The Raider defense will be young, as they return just two guys, but coach Lewis said they're talented, now it's about developing them and counting on this offense until they catch up.

From now until kick-off, it's working on the small things to make sure this team reaches its potential.

"The steps, the hand placement, where your body is supposed to be, where your help is at," he said of things this group will work on. "Those small mental things, those small details are what people take for granted are going to help us win football games. It's just getting them to play together, which has been a great, they've been doing great the last couple of days. I'm looking forward to something very special this year."

Rickards faces Bishop Moore for their preseason game. They open the regular season with Saint John Paul II.