Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat: North Florida Christian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you ask North Florida Christian head football coach Brent Hill, he'll joke with you that they played last year with JV football team. The Eagles were young, but entering this season, those young guys are a year older. They've been working this summer, and now they're ready to show it on the field.

This team is still very young, as they have just five seniors, but they have a big junior class, and the biggest thing is they have experience. The Eagles are led by veteran quarterback JP Pickles and receiver Traylon Ray, and as coach Hill enters his second season at NFC, he's ready to build upon what this team accomplished last season and continue to grow.

"As you know last year, we were explosive and we went through a lot of shutouts," he said. "I'm hoping this year, we'll be able to prevent people scoring as much and continue to get the first downs and point, but we want to improve on the turnover margin. As far as being excited, these kids have worked their butts off. I couldn't ask for a better group. They've hit the weightroom hard. We look different from a year ago, and it's because of their hard work."

The Eagles open the season August 19th at Hamilton County.