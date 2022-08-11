Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat: Lincoln

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Lincoln Trojans had a talented roster last season, seeing several guys sign to compete at the next level. Perhaps there was no bigger loss than that of quarterback Perry Fisher, who signed with Maryland.

The Trojans were ready for that loss though, and they're entering 2022 ready to go. The Trojans will look towards Ayden Fryar to lead this offense, a guy who played every game last year by design.

Fryar is more of a passing quarterback, so head coach Jimmie Tyson said this Trojan offense will change a bit, as they have the weapons to do it too. Linebacker and Georgia committ Raylen Wilson will be a big part of this Trojan defense, and on the defensive line, coach said it's probably the deepest they've been.

Numbers wise, just two guys are back on offense, two on defense, but it's that depth that has this coaching staff excited.

"That's a bright spot because we did play, they weren't starters, but we did play a number of guys," said Tyseon. "They still need a lot of experience. We were able to get them some experience throughout the summer, and in camp. Competition. The big thing is iron sharpens iron, so we want to have good competition in practice, and just understanding situations in the camp."

Lincoln travels to Niceville for their kick-off classic. They open the regular season against Godby on August 26th.