Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat: Florida High

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida High football team is one team you can count on to make a deep postseason run. They've been one of the final four teams in Class 3A four of the last six season, and were state runners up in 2019.

The Seminoles may have a young roster entering this season, but those expectations are still the same.

Florida High obviously loses top level talent in Drew Faurot and Tre Donaldson, but a lot of their skill guys are back. In fact, head coach Jarrod Hickman thinks this team is as deep as they've ever been skill position wise.

Where they will need some young guys to step up is in the trenches and at linebacker. The guys they have looking to fill those roles have played a lot over the past few seasons, and building that depth is one of the reasons Florida High has seen consistent success.

"It's one of the things we pride ourselves on and I think we've done a really good job of," said Hickman. "I don't think your program is consistent without being able to develop players. We got a lot of guys who played a ton of games over the last couple years because we've been able to rotate and go deep. There are some guys that weren't so called starters, but they have experience. Now it truly is their turn, but they have to turn around and make it happen on the Friday nights for us to keep going."

Florida High is at Blountstown Thursday, August 18th for their preseason match-up. Until then, coach Hickman said this team is focused on the details, as they want to be ready to go by that first regular season game.