Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat: Brookwood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Brookwood football team was young last season, with just seven returning starters on both sides of the ball. They figured things out midway through the season, winning five straight before falling in the playoffs, and now the Warriors are looking to build off that.

This year, the Warriors return eight starters on offense and eight on defense, and they're led by talented quarterback Rodge Waldrop. Head coach Shane Boggs notes he's never coached four returning all-state players. Brookwood has focused this summer on playing with a purpose and playing with energy. He said if this team can bring those two things each Friday night -- they'll have a chance to do something special this season.

"We're really excited. The group we have, they were really good as seventh and eighth graders, does it always correlate, no," he said of this year's team. "When does it correlate? Seventh and eighth grade championships, to varsity championships? It correlates when one, they stay together, which they have, two they work, which they're purpose driven everyday. You have to catch some breaks too, but I don't think there's any doubt we're going to have a chance every Friday night this year."

Brookwood opens the season at home August 19th when they host Frederica Academy.