Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat: Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — Brooks County head football coach Maurice Freeman has kept their 2021 state championship trophy close by since winning the A state title in December.

He told ABC 27 he's taking it out of the truck before their first regular season game, as the attention will turn towards defending that title.

The Trojans have to fill the role of Omari Arnold, who rushed for over 6,500 yards in his career. The guys they look to do that with? Chris Cole. All four receivers are also gone from this offense.

Freeman says it'll be the defense that they'll rely on early, as they have eight returning starters. Coach admits he doesn't think this year's team understands the size of the target on their back, but that's something he thinks they'll learn pretty quickly.

"As August has hit, I think we are doing a better job and I think we understand it, we want to defend now, but yet our motto is hunt," he said. "We have to hunt. There are no days off when it's hunting. We have to play hard, and we have to show them, hey we are still hunting. We're not defending, we're hunting. We want you again.'"

Brooks County is in Division I of the now split A division. They open the season against rival Thomasville for the War on 84.