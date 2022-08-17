Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat: Aucilla Christian

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — Coming into last season, the Aucilla Christian football team graduated the winningest class in school history. Nobody on their starting defense had ever a down at their position at the varsity level, and this year's team is going to benefit from all those reps.

Heah coach Colby Roberts telling us because of that excitement, Aucilla Christian's numbers are up. This year's roster boasts about 30 kids, the most the program has had. Where this team has experience? Everywhere. Coach said they have nine starters back on defense, nine on offense, including running back Jace Grant, who rushed for over 1100 yards last season.

The Warriors will have a new quarterback, but what this group is really looking forward to this fall? They dropped down to 1A Rural, a classificaition that coach hopes will only help them down the stretch.

"Main reason we switched to 1A is that we still have control over our schedule," he said. "That's one of the main reasons we switched form independent to go to 2A. When they switched to the new model, we felt that was the best for our program was to go to 1A and have control of our schedule still. We're excited about that, and excited about some change. Kids have been excited as well, so we're working hard and we're ready to get on the field."

Aucilla Christian opens the season at Fullington Academy Friday, a game that does count towards their record since it's an out of state game.

What he wants to see? What they installed in the off season carry over to a game.