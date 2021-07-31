Camp Chat: Valwood Valiants

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Coming off a season where a trip to the playoffs did not turn out to be a reality, Valwood football is gearing up to change that narrative in their 2021 campaign. But the steps to make that change possible have been happening long before fall camp rolled around.

A result of the chemistry this Valiants' squad has built over the last few years shedding blood, sweat and tears alongside one another. GISA AAA will be loaded with talent this upcoming season. But Valwood believes that a group as tight-knit as theirs will be in the hunt for the program’s seventh state title and the first since 2017.

“This is a very close knit group. They love playing with each other and having fun with each other," said assistant head coach Brian Breland. "It’s a fun group to coach and it’s going to be fun to watch them and see how far we go.”

“We have good chemistry. Some people say last year we didn't have that great of chemistry. But this year I feel like we have really good team chemistry," adds quarterback Dru Womack.

Valwood's first game of the season is on August 27th at home against Frederica Academy.

