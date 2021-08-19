Camp Chat: Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — For high school football teams in Georgia, Friday night is game one. Thomas County Central looks to start off strong.

Central had a scrimmage last week, and head coach Ashley Henderson feels that gives them a leg up. He said they have the pieces to be a good football team, now they have to learn how to win. For the Yellow Jackets, it's about fixing their mistakes. They're playing with a chip on their shoulder, and while they lost some key pieces on offense, coach said they've got a lot of talent who are waiting for their moment to shine.

"We have very high expectations, but I think we may be some of the only ones who believe in ourselves is us," he said. "That's all we need is just us. We want to prove a lot of the doubters wrong. We feel like we have those pieces and it's a matter of cleaning up those mistakes and playing football and doing what we're supposed to do."

Thomas County Central travels to Florida High Friday for their first game of the season.