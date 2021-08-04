Camp Chat: Suwannee Bulldogs

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — A 2nd round exit in the playoffs capped off the Suwannee football team’s 2020 season. They’ve lost a leader in Jaquez Moore when he graduated this spring. But if you asked anyone on this Bulldog squad about expectations, they’d all agree their through the roof.

Bulldog football fans all across Suwannee County will say that this team is long overdue for a state championship caliber season. But as head coach Kyler Hall told us on his team’s first day of practice. 2021 may in fact be that year. The loss of Jaquez Moore is significant but from detouring this talented group from keeping their eyes locked on the prize. A deep run to the state title game.

“I believe offensively we have a ton of playmakers across the board. In the backfield we have guys who can take the top off," Hall told ABC 27. "We got guys that can make you miss. But I think most importantly, defensively I think this will be one of the best defenses that’s been around here in a long time.”

“Our defense really grew up together from middle school to pee wee and all that. So we just have a connection," says senior linebacker Andrew Brown. "And we know that when it’s time to get nitty-gritty and down to business we’re ready to go.”

Suwannee opens up the season at home on September 3rd against Santa Fe.

